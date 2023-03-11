College girl student falls off from rooftop in Keonjhar, dies

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a college student falls off from the rooftop in SriRam Nagar area, Ward No. 4 of Barbil town in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Ruchi Jha, student of +2 first year, daughter of Sabal Jha, an officer at a private mines company.

According to sources, Ruchi fell from the roof at around 4 pm on Friday. The family members rushed her immediately to the nearby Barbil Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition. However, the doctor declared her dead.

On being informed about the incident, the Barbil reached the spot and have started an investigation into the incident. While the actual reason behind Ruchi’s fall from the roof is yet to be ascertained.