ISRO And VSSUT Sign MOU, Incubation Centre To Be Established In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

New-Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and exchange today virtually between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla to establish India’s first ‘Veer Surendra Sai Space Innovation Centre’ (VSSSIC).

The MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan and  VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Atal Choudhury.

The ISRO would provide Rs 50 lakh in the first phase for the project  to create laboratory facilities for the conduct of research and development work in the area of sounding rocket, launch vehicles and satellites.

Notably, after knowing about the ‘sounding rocket’, developed by the VSSUT Innovation Club, getting a place in the Limca Book of Records, the ISRO selected this premier technical institute as an innovation centre. With this centre in place, the students here would get better scope for study and research in astronomical science.

