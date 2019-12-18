Intimate Moment Of College Girl Captured In Institute CCTV Goes Viral In Odisha

Cuttack: Tension prevailed at Kalapathar Dhalapathar Anchalika Higher Secondary School in Banki after a video of intimate moments of a boy and girl student of the school went viral.

The students alleged involvement of school staffs of leaking the video from the CCTV footage of the school. The students locked the main gate and staged a demonstration by burning tyres.

As per reports, the CCTV installed near the library building of the institute has captured the intimate moments of the plus two students. “We have informed the matter to the principal and have demanded the college authorities to lodge formal police complaint. However, the college authorities have remained silent on the issue,” said an agitating student.