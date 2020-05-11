Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi Police of Odisha busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested 11 persons on Monday including the mastermind.

As many as 39 stolen bikes were recovered from their possession. The lifters were arrested following a joint operation by Biswanathpur and Lanjigarh Police.

There are two minors among the persons arrested during this operation.

This bike lifting gang was active in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh apart from Odisha. The gang was involved in stealing motorcycles by taking advantage of the lockdown.

Since the investigation process is underway, recovery of more bikes expected.