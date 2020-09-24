India’s largest domain company Net4India closed! Millions of customers are worried

India's largest domain company Net4India closed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Net4India is India’s largest domain registrar, but now its customers are looking very upset. It is reported that this company named Net4India of Delhi has gone bankrupt and has lost its money in the market.

On Twitter, many users have complained that no phone call or email is being answered by Net4India. Let us tell you that Net4India is a domain registrar company with around 90,000 website hosting, 1.5 million corporate emails and 3,75,000 domain registrations. The company’s website is also not opening now.

Website is getting closed on its own

Many people who have taken domains from Net4India have complained that their domains are being closed without any notice, without giving any prior information. Even e-mails registered on Net4India are slowly closing down. Users claim that Net4India’s Delhi office has been closed. Even phone calls or e-mails are not being supplied by the company. Let us know that Net4India is the Gold Partner company of Microsoft.

Net4India debut

Net4India started as an Internet service provider company in 1985 but later changed the company to a domain Rijstar like GoDaddy. Net4India is India’s largest domain registrar company. Through this, millions of people have booked domains like .com, .net.

The company remained profitable till 2011. In 2013, the State Bank declared it a non-performing asset. During this time the company had a debt of about 190 crores. The company incurred a loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the first quarter of 2017 after which the company was removed from the list from the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

What did ICANN say?

Many customers have complained to ICANN after the domain was closed. On the complaint of the people, ICANN has said that it is talking to the government regarding the responsibility of domain and email registered on Net4India to any other Indian company.

In response to a letter to customers, ICANN has said that it is also in talks with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Many users also complain that they are not able to transfer their domain to other domain registrars. Explain that the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is an international body with responsibility for Internet Protocol (IP), country code (ccTLD) and top level domain management.

(The Hindi version of this news was published by amarujala.com)

