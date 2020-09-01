Indians among 40 semi-finalists of Britain’s Got Talent 2020; Check the complete list

As many as 40 acts have made it to the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finals. But there is reason for each and every Indians as there are Indian competitors among the semi-finalists of the international talent competition.

The Indians who have been selected for the semi-final round of the Britain’s Got Talent this year include 10-year-old Souparnika Nair and 22 member dance group X1X Crew from Mumbai.

Before taking you through the 40 semi-finalists acts of the Britain’s Got Talent, you would like to speak you about the performances of the Indian competitors.

Souparnika currently lives in Bury St Edmunds. In her BGT audition, Souparnika was singing “Trolley Song” by Judy Garland. The audience along with the judges was enjoying her adorable performance of the song. However, all of a sudden Simon Cowell stopped her and asked her to sing a song from The Greatest Showman after saying that he “didn’t love the song.”

Souparnika took positivity and made proper use of the chance to show off just how powerful her voice is. As she went on to sing “Never Enough,” the audience and the judges were taken in surprise by her performances that all of them including Simon Cowell were on their feet by the end.

The minor Indian girl received rave reviews from the BGT judges. “That is a mountain of a song, and you conquered it,” David Walliams said, while Alesha Dixon said she couldn’t believe Souparnika is only 10 years old.

Amanda Holden said she loved Souparnika’s “old-fashioned voice,” adding that she “hit every single note.”

Likewise, Simon Cowell said she “absolutely nailed it,” calling her a “gutsy little thing.”

Subsequently, Souparnika received four “yes” votes from the judges.

Speaking about her audition, she said that it was the biggest thing she has ever done in my life.

Watch Souparnika’s video: (Credit: Talent Recap UK)

Likewise, Judges and audiences of the Britain’s Got Talent were awestruck by the powerful performances of X1X Crew from India. The inspirational story and tremendous talent during their spellbinding audition got standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. Of course the audience too joined them.

The 22 member dance group from Mumbai auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent season 14 and made every Indian proud with their action-packed dance which is based on Indian culture and mixed up with hip hop.

Watch their video here: (Credit: Talent Recap UK)

Here is the complete list of the semi-finalists:

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Honey and Sammy are a mother daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester. He is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Sign Along with Us are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

The Semi-Finalists

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London.

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinike! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm, Sweden.

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Urban Turtles are a dance troupe from South London.

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Britain’s Got Talent picked up where it left off in March, when the live-semi-finals were halted due to the pandemic. However, the semi-finals will begin on ITV from 5th September (Saturday)