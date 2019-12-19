India West Indies teams arrive in Odisha for Barabati ODI
India and West Indies cricket teams accorded a grand welcome at Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar

India, West Indies teams arrive in Odisha for third ODI

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India and West Indies cricket team players arrived here on Thursday for the third one-day international to be played at the iconic Barabati cricket stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

The players and their support staff, travelling in a special aircraft from Visakhapatanam, landed at the Biju Patnaik International airport here at around 1 PM. They headed straight to Hotel MAYFAIR Lagoon here.

The third ODI at Barabati will be the series decider as India levelled the three-match series 1-1 after beating West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI in Visakhapatanam last night.

In the second ODI, India, put to bat first, scored a mammoth 387-5 in 50 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma smashed 159 whereas KL Rahul scored 102.

Related News
State

Team From Sport Climbing High Performance Centre In Odisha…

State

Youth found hanging from tree in Kalahandi village

State

14th Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar

State

Youth found dead with throat slit in Sundergarh, murder…

Later, fireworks were provided by Shreyas Iyer (53) and Rishabh Pant (39) after Captain Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck.

Chasing the victory target of 388 runs, the West Indies were all out for 280. Indian spinner Kuldip Yadav achieved a hat-trick during the second ODI.

The West Indies had registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over the hosts in the first ODI at Chennai last Sunday.

Meanwhile, as many as 63 platoons of police force and a Rapid Action Force contingent comprising 300 officers have been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the twin city in view of the high voltage ODI.

You might also like
State

Team From Sport Climbing High Performance Centre In Odisha To Participate In The All…

State

Youth found hanging from tree in Kalahandi village

State

14th Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar

State

Youth found dead with throat slit in Sundergarh, murder suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.