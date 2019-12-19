India, West Indies teams arrive in Odisha for third ODI

Bhubaneswar: India and West Indies cricket team players arrived here on Thursday for the third one-day international to be played at the iconic Barabati cricket stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

The players and their support staff, travelling in a special aircraft from Visakhapatanam, landed at the Biju Patnaik International airport here at around 1 PM. They headed straight to Hotel MAYFAIR Lagoon here.

The third ODI at Barabati will be the series decider as India levelled the three-match series 1-1 after beating West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI in Visakhapatanam last night.

In the second ODI, India, put to bat first, scored a mammoth 387-5 in 50 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma smashed 159 whereas KL Rahul scored 102.

Later, fireworks were provided by Shreyas Iyer (53) and Rishabh Pant (39) after Captain Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck.

Chasing the victory target of 388 runs, the West Indies were all out for 280. Indian spinner Kuldip Yadav achieved a hat-trick during the second ODI.

The West Indies had registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over the hosts in the first ODI at Chennai last Sunday.

Meanwhile, as many as 63 platoons of police force and a Rapid Action Force contingent comprising 300 officers have been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the twin city in view of the high voltage ODI.