Bhubaneswar: The State Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar reported its highest-single day spike in Covid-19 cases as 370 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Among the 370 fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many 204 positive cases, including 197 cases linked with earlier positive cases and seven cases with travel history, were reported from quarantine cases, while 166 are local contact case, according to the BMC.

In a tweet, the BMC also stated that as many as 150 Covid-19 patients have been cured in last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.