IMD’s latest weather forecast: Low pressure to concentrate into depression by Dec 15

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that a low pressure area has formed over South East and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-­Karnataka coasts from this morning.

The weather department predicted that the low pressure likely to move west­-north-westwards away from India coast and become Well Mark Low-pressure by December 14 morning and concentrate into a depression around December 15 morning.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 13, 2022

Have a look at the IMD’s weather forecast for Odisha for the next five days

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.12.2022):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate Fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.12.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.12.2022):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Dhenkanal.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.12.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.12.2022):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.12.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.12.2022):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.12.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.12.2022):