Bhubanewsawr: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday issued a red warning for five districts of Odisha which could receive extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Deogarh in next 24 hours,” the latest bulletin said issuing red alert for these districts during the period.

Malkangiri had recently faced a flood-like situation following the incessant rains.

The IMD also issued an orange weather warning for eight districts in the state and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over these district in next 24 hours. The districts are Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda,Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off north Bay of Bengal and north Odisha coast during next 24 hours.