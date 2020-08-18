Rain
IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha, issues Yellow warning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several places in Odisha till tomorrow morning, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday .

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh ,Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara till 8.30 AM of August 19, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

The weathermen issued a yellow weather warning for all these districts during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over several districts in the state in last 24 hours.

