IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha for next three days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted fairly widespread heavy rains and scattered to widespread thunderstorm with lightning over several parts of Odisha for next three days.

DAY 1

The regional meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, in its midday weather bulletin, said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nawarangpur in next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda during the period, according to the bulletin.

The MeT department has issued a yellow weather warning for all these districts.

Day 2

The Met department has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for three districts i.e.  Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, and yellow alert  of heavy rainfall for four districts such as Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Nuapada from 8.30 AM of Sunday to 8.30 AM of Monday.

Day 3

The weathermen also issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur,
Nuapada, Kalahandi from 8.30 AM of Monday to 8.30 AM of Tuesday.

Today,  the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in the state, the midday bulletin said. Maximum and minimum temperature in the state are very likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius  respectively, it added.

