IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms with lightning for several districts of Odisha.

The weatherman issued a yellow warning saying thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, the yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada. The warning has been issued between 8.30 AM tomorrow to 8.30 AM on Friday.