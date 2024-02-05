Illegal trade of Narcotic Drugs unearthed in Odisha’s capital, one apprehended

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of the intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF on illegal trade of Narcotic Drugs in Bhubaneswar with the help of Kandhamal Police. The raid was conducted in village Gadiapada, PS- Khajuripada, Dist.- Kandhamal against the accused identified as Kishore Chandra Mallik @ Bhokta , 58 years S/o. Late Mohana Mallik of Sirkakuti PS. Tikabali Dist. Kandhamal.

During search Ganja weighing more than 303 Kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession by the STF. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person has been arrested and is being forwarded to the court of District and Sessions Judge cum special Judge, Kandhamal.

In this connection STF PS Case No.04 dated 04.02.2024 U/s 20 (b)(ii)(C) of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered. Investigation is on.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 74 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 120 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 3 kg 630 gram and arrested more than 186 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 80 quintal seized Ganja in the last year.