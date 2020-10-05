If Aadhar card is lost, you can get a digital copy by sitting at home; Know how

Aadhaar card is required for any person in the country to get the benefit of various schemes and for various services. So it is important for everyone. In such a situation, if your Aadhaar card is lost, then you should not be disturbed. You can complete a process and get a digital copy of your Aadhaar Card in a few minutes. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar card holders and those registering for it to download digital copies. The Aadhaar you will download is also as valid as the Aadhaar received by post.

How to download a digital copy of Aadhar card

Log on to the Aadhaar portal of UIDAI.

Now click on the link of ‘Download Aadhaar’ under ‘Get Aadhaar’ section.

After clicking on ‘Download Aadhaar’ a new page will open.

On this page, you can enter either the Aadhaar number (UID), registration number (EID) or virtual number (VID).

Now you have to enter captcha code and click on option of ‘Send OTP’.

Now 6-digit OTP will be available on your registered mobile number.

On the new page, you enter the OTP and also answer some questions in the Quick Survey.

Now click on the option of Verify and Download.

After this a digital copy of your Aadhaar card will be downloaded.

The electronic copy of the Aadhaar card is password protected. To open a digital copy of Aadhaar card, you will need to enter a password. You will find information about the password just below ‘Verify And Download’. This password is the first four letters of your name and then the year of your birth.