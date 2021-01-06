IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020 Declared; Check Results Like This

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) conducted for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) on Wednesday.

The candidates and those who are willing to see the result must click on the links given below to see the results on or before January 12.

The IBPS had invited application to fill up a total of 645 Specialist Officers’ cadre vacant posts for IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajsabha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale I) and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

While the online registration started from November 2, 2020, the IBPS conducted the Specialist officers’ recruitment (prelims) examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

The Online Main Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2021.

Here is how to check IBPS SO Prelims results 2020:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS (ibps.in) and click on the link here to check the result for CRP SPL-X prelims.

2) Enter your registration number and password on the login page and submit.

3) Your result will be displayed on the screen.