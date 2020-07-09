Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Odisha, senior IAS officer Vineel Krishna was on Thursday given additional charge of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for Covid management in addition to his own duties, Officials said.

Krishna, a 2005 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the MD of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), MD of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (OMECL) and Director of Sports & Youth Service Department.

To date, As many as 11201 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State among which 52 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

The COVID active cases in Odisha now stand at 4128, according to the State Health and Family Welfare Department.