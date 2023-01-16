IAS Aboli Naravane performs ‘Kathak’ to create awareness on prevention of child marriage, Watch

Subarnapur: Aboli Naravane, who went on to become a Civil Servant in her third attempt by drawing inspiration from cricket living legend Sachin Tendulkar, has now won the hearts of thousands of people for using her god-gifted talents to raise awareness for social causes.

Naravane, who is now the District Collector of Subarnapur, on Sunday performed ‘Kathak’ at Subarnapur Lok Mahotsav to create awareness on the prevention of child marriage and sending girls back to school.

“Glimpses of my performance on the song O Ri Chiraiya on the occasion of Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav. The theme was Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school. Dance style Semi Classical (Kathak),” the IAS officer wrote on her Twitter handle.

This is the first time that Aboli Naravane performed since she became an IAS officer in 2015. The Odisha cadre- IAS was the topper of Maharashtra.

