I still nurture the dreams of becoming a deputy collector: Paralympian Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who made Odisha and the entire country proud by winning the gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics 2020, expressed his wishes and said that he still nurtures the dreams of becoming a deputy collector.

While speaking to the media person at Kalinga Stadium this evening, Pramod said, “I am extremely happy that I have won the gold medal in the Paralympics. In my 20 years of sports career, I have won more than 120 medals. However, I was lacking a Paralympic medal but now with the gold medal, I have won one. And this kind of felicitation, which I received today, would encourage others to take up sports and there will be more Pramod like me.”

“My success journey was extremely difficult as I belong to a poor family and when I started playing before 20 years sports was not popular. However, I had a strong determination to make my career in sports. I faced all hurdles and now I am here. The Atabira Badminton Association, locals and coaches also helped me mentally, physically and even financially,” he added.

Speaking more about his career and encouragement from the governments he said, “My journey till 2013 was very difficult until Odisha government recognized my talent and started promoting me. Thus I went on to play several national and international matches and won the medals. The cooperation and support of both the State and central governments have played a major role in my successful career.”

“My dream is to work in the sports department so that I can do something for the athletes. And of course, I still nurture the dreams of becoming a deputy collector as well. However, I will respect the decision of the State government on giving me job,” Pramod Bhagat said adding that I have not decided on what to do with the prize money. As I have got the money only because of sports, I would give more focus on my sporting career.

It is to be noted here that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist at the Kalinga Stadium here this evening.

Apart from felicitating Bhagat, the CM also handed him over a cheque of Rs 6 crore (prize money) and an appointment letter of a Group-A post job.