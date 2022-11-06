I always respect people’s verdict: CM Naveen on Dhamnagar bypoll results

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday while commenting on BJP’s win in Dhamnagar bypolls stated that he always respects the people’s verdict.

Apart from respecting the voters’ verdict, Patnaik also said that he was expecting that BJP would retain the MLA seat, which they have been holding for a number of years, yet again.

“We (BJD) have lost very few by-elections. I always respect the verdict of the people. MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi died recently and he was quite popular. BJP held the seat for a number of years. His son was given the ticket. It was expected that they would win,” Patnaik said while addressing the audience at the 10th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) here today.

When asked whether he can win a sixth term, the BJD President said, “Our Government remains constantly concerned with development in the state and of course, the welfare of our people. I’m sure people will bless us once again.”