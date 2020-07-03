People who want to do job at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) can apply soon for various posts as it has invites online application from eligible persons.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply soon through the prescribed application format on or before July 17, 2020.

You can check the details here:

Name and number of posts:

Contract Medical Officer-Emergency Duty (EMO): 8 Posts

Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): 4 Posts

Contract Medical Officer-Occupational Health (OH): 1 Post

Contract Medical Officer-Physician: 2 Posts

Contract Medical Officer-Radiology: 1 Post

Contract Medical Officer-Surgery: 1 Posts

Important dates

Starting Date to Apply Online Application form: July 3, 2020

Closing Date to Apply Online Application form: July 17, 2020

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Contract Medical Officer-Emergency Duty (EMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

Contract Medical Officer-General Duty (GDMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

Contract Medical Officer-Occupational Health (OH): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

Contract Medical Officer-Physician: MD-General Medicine.

Contract Medical Officer-Radiology: MD (Radiology)/MD (Radio Diagnosis).

Contract Medical Officer-Surgery: MS-General Surgery.

The interested candidates can click here to get more other details and go through the official notification. If they want they also can click here for the online application link.