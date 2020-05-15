Balasore: In a bizarre development, some hungry migrant workers rushed to a slum near the railway station in Odisha’s Balasore today and begged for food.

After getting down from the train that came from Andhra Pradesh they allegedly found no food arrangement for them. However, out of hunger they rushed to a nearby slum and begged for food to the people there.

As per reports, about 250 migrant Odia workers from Guntur of Andhra Pradesh arrived Balasore in a ‘Shramik Special’ train on Friday. After getting down from the train they allegedly found that there was no arrangement for food. However, out of hunger they rushed to a slum near the railway go down and asked the residents to provide them some food as they were hungry for the last two days.

The slum dwellers initially got frightened witnessing the strange occurrence but later tried to feed the workers as per their capacity.

It is to be noted that curfew had been imposed around 100 meters of the station periphery.

It has been learned that the said migrant workers are from the districts of Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Bhadrak.