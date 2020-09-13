Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Odisha’s Deogarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Deogarh: In a bizzare incident, hundreds of aadhar cards were found dumped  under a bridge in Ambha village of Deogarh district.

According to reports, original Aadhar cards,pan cards and several insurance documents were found dumped. A local passerby spotted the documents and called up the owners to collect their documents.

The local villagers have alleged that the Gogua post office staff is responsible for this act.

Meanwhile, the post office staff has stated that the bag filled with important documents accidentally had slipped from his motrocycle and fell near the bridge.

