Human skeleton found from pond in Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a human skeleton was found on Friday in a pond of a village in Jaleswar area in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to sources, the skeleton was found after the villagers drained out the water from the pond to catch fish. The villagers said that they were shocked after the saw the skeleton in the pond.

The villagers informed the Jaleswar police about the incident. On being informed, the Jaleswar police reached the spot and has started investigating the case. They questioned some locals about any person having drowned in the pond in the past. Police are also looking at the possible murder angle.

However, there is no clue as to how the skeleton came to the pond. It is also not clear whether it is a suicide or murder case.

Police are now trying to ascertain if the skeleton was that of a man of woman.