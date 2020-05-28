Human sacrifice in Odisha temple! Priest hacks man to death inside temple

Cuttack: In a ghastly incident, a priest who has been engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area of Athagarh in Odisha’s Cuttack district reportedly hacked a man to death inside the shrine on Wednesday night.

Sources said that Sansari Ojha (72), the temple priest, reportedly hacked one Soraj Kumar Pradhan (52) inside the Brahmani Dei Temple.

Ojha, surrendered before the Narasinghpur police late last night after beheading Pradhan.

Police, meanwhile, have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem, said the sources adding the cops are investigating the incident to find out whether it was a case of human sacrifice (Ojha killed Pradhan to appease the deity) or due to some other reason.