Bhadrak: In a rare development, a huge tortoise was rescued from a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. As per the locals the tortoise was 2 feet long and weighted 25 to 35 kilogram.

The tortoise was rescued from the house of one Hari Charan Barik in Jahangir village under Dalanga panchayat in Dhamnagar block in the district.

As per reports, the tortoise was first witnessed by the family members of Barik. Once the news about the huge tortoise spread, people flocked to the spot to witness the rare creature.

It has been suspected that the tortoise has flowed down to this area swept by the flood water.

The Dhamnagar Forest Department officials reached the house and seized the tortoise. According to them it is a sea tortoise. The officials informed that the tortoise will be released to the Baitarani River.