rare tortoise found in Bhadrak of Odsisha

Huge tortoise rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: In a rare development, a huge tortoise was rescued from a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. As per the locals the tortoise was 2 feet long and weighted 25 to 35 kilogram.

The tortoise was rescued from the house of one Hari Charan Barik in Jahangir village under Dalanga panchayat in Dhamnagar block in the district.

Related News

Shocking! Youth punished by hanging brick from his private…

Meritorious student from Odisha’s Kendrapara to…

+3 cut off marks for Degree Colleges in Odisha for 2020-21…

Man killed over suspicion of sorcery in Gajapati district of…

As per reports, the tortoise was first witnessed by the family members of Barik. Once the news about the huge tortoise spread, people flocked to the spot to witness the rare creature.

It has been suspected that the tortoise has flowed down to this area swept by the flood water.

The Dhamnagar Forest Department officials reached the house and seized the tortoise. According to them it is a sea tortoise. The officials informed that the tortoise will be released to the Baitarani River.

You might also like
State

Kalpataru Ojha Expelled From BJD Due To ‘Anti-Party Activities’

State

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art For Nightingale Of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar On…

State

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 6 Lakh Seized From Odisha’s Capital, 2 Arrested

State

Shocking! Youth punished by hanging brick from his private part in Balasore district…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7