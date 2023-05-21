Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express cancelled for tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) today informed that the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled on 22.05.2023 (Monday).

According to the East Coast Railway, the Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) between Howrah and Puri has been cancelled due to late running of the connecting and this is being done to adjust timing.

“22895/22896 -Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Is Cancelled On 22.05.2023 (Monday) Due To Late Running Of The Connecting Vande Bharat Rake. This Is Done To Adjust Timing,” the ECoR said.

“Vande Bharat Express from Puri passed Manjuri Road at 2036hrs and arrived at Kenduapada at 2104hrs. Diesel loco detached at 2124hrs. Train left at 2135hrs without diesel loco. It then arrived at Bhadrak at 2152 hrs and left at 2154hrs towards Howrah,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the train was forced to stop near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur after its windshield was damaged this evening. It got stuck as a tree got uprooted due to the norwester rain and damaged the windshield. Besides, the overhead power-lines are also got damaged too.