Vande Bharat Express gets stuck in Jajpur, here’s why

Jajpur: The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was forced to stop near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur after its windshield was damaged this evening.

The Vande Bharat Express got stuck as a tree got uprooted due to the norwester rain and damaged the windshield. Besides, the overhead power-lines are also got damaged too.

Sources said that the one of the fasted trains of the country has been detained since 4.35 PM. However, Senior railway officials along with several technicians have reached the spot and taking all possible efforts to normalise the situation.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Central Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the train’s flagging off ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony through video conferencing.