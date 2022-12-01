Hotelier Siba Das appears before ED in connection with Archana Nag Case

Bhubaneswar: Hotelier Siba Prasad Das appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday in connection with the money laundering case against lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

The investigative agency had summoned the hotelier for his link with Archana Nag.

Earlier, the ED has grilled Odia film producer Akshay Parija, Pramod Swain and businessman Gangadhar Samal and Khageswar Patra’s associate Chandan in the honey trap case.

Hotelier Siba Das was running a hotel in 2019. Now he has leased a hotel named Taj Odisha. Archana and her associate Shradhanjali used to spent a lot of time at his hotel. It is also reported that the honey trap deal was going on in the hotel for a quite long time.