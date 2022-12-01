Hotelier Siba Das appears before ED in connection with Archana Nag Case

State
By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: Hotelier Siba Prasad Das appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday in connection with the money laundering case against lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

The investigative agency had summoned the hotelier for his link with Archana Nag.

Related News

Lady blackmailer Archana Nag bail plea rejected in…

Khageswar’s associate Abinash Priyadarshi deposes…

Archana Nag Case: Businessman Gangadhar Samal appears before…

ED likely to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on remand for…

Earlier, the ED has grilled Odia film producer Akshay Parija, Pramod Swain and businessman Gangadhar Samal and Khageswar Patra’s associate Chandan in the honey trap case.

Hotelier Siba Das was running a hotel in 2019. Now he has leased a hotel named Taj Odisha. Archana and her associate Shradhanjali used to spent a lot of time at his hotel. It is also reported that the honey trap deal was going on in the hotel for a quite long time.

 

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.