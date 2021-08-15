Home guard electrocuted to death, constable injured in Odisha during Independence celebrations

By WCE 1

Khordha: In an unfortunate incident, a home guard was electrocuted to death, while a constable sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a live wire at Siko Police Outpost in Khordha district on the occasion of Independence day.

The deceased has been identified as Gram Rakshi Dhaneswar Das.

As per reports, the duo was installing a pole to hoist the national flag at the police outpost on the occasion of Independence Day when it came in contact with the live wire. Following which both the home guard another constable sustained injuries.

The duo were immediately admitted to Khordha District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where the doctors declared Dhaneswar Das dead.

Later, the injured constable Birkishore Bhol was shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for further medical treatment.

