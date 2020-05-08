Bhubaneswar: In a major decision on sale of liquor during COVID19 lockdown, the Supreme Court today advised the States to consider home delivery of liquor.

The recent serpentine queues in front of the liquor stores amid the COVID19 lockdown has forced the Supreme Court to give this directive.

A petition was filed in Apex Court to ban the sale of liquor under the COVID-19 guidelines as it is, “affecting the life of the common man”.

The Bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai gave the directive that the states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to help maintain social distancing.

It is worth mentioning that many states were forced to close down the liquor shops as crowd control could not be done and all norms of social distancing were being violated in a large scale.