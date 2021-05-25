Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities will release excess water after June 1, informed the Additional Chief Engineer on Tuesday.

“As the water level of Mahanadi in the upper catchments will rise due to heavy rainfall, the release of the excess water from the dam will be released any time after June 1 to October 10,” a Hirakud Dam official said.

“Therefore, the administrations of the 12 riverside districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul and Jagatsinghpur have been asked to stay on alert,” the official added.