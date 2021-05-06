Highest Ever Tally Of 10,521 Covid Positives In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 10,521 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 1447, followed by Sundargarh at 1186.
Out of the fresh Covid cases, 5945 are from quarantine and 4576 are local contact cases.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
DISTRICT-WISE LIST:
1. Angul: 388
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 543
4. Bhadrak: 158
5. Balangir: 314
6. Boudh: 250
7. Cuttack: 963
8. Deogarh: 88
9. Dhenkanal: 88
10. Gajapati: 113
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 217
13. Jajpur: 373
14. Jharsuguda: 314
15. Kalahandi: 571
16. Kandhamal: 72
17. Kendrapada: 121
18. Keonjhar: 194
19. Khurda: 1477
20. Koraput: 182
21. Malkangiri: 83
22. Mayurbhanj: 288
23. Nawarangpur: 404
24. Nayagarh: 224
25. Nuapada: 304
26. Puri: 319
27. Rayagada: 140
28. Sambalpur: 460
29. Sonepur: 112
30. Sundargarh: 1186
31. State Pool: 282
Total: 10,521