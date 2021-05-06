Highest Ever Tally Of 10,521 Covid Positives In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10,521 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 1447, followed by Sundargarh at 1186.

Out of the fresh Covid cases, 5945 are from quarantine and 4576 are local contact cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

DISTRICT-WISE LIST:

1. Angul: 388

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 543

4. Bhadrak: 158

5. Balangir: 314

6. Boudh: 250

7. Cuttack: 963

8. Deogarh: 88

9. Dhenkanal: 88

10. Gajapati: 113

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 217

13. Jajpur: 373

14. Jharsuguda: 314

15. Kalahandi: 571

16. Kandhamal: 72

17. Kendrapada: 121

18. Keonjhar: 194

19. Khurda: 1477

20. Koraput: 182

21. Malkangiri: 83

22. Mayurbhanj: 288

23. Nawarangpur: 404

24. Nayagarh: 224

25. Nuapada: 304

26. Puri: 319

27. Rayagada: 140

28. Sambalpur: 460

29. Sonepur: 112

30. Sundargarh: 1186

31. State Pool: 282

Total: 10,521