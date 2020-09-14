Highest Ever Single Day Spike! 4198 Covid Positives In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4198 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1722 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4198 cases have been reported today out of which 1722 are local cases while the rest 2476 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
The total number of positives reached 1,55,005.
District-Wise Tally:
1. Angul: 108
2. Balasore: 130
3. Bargarh: 95
4. Bhadrak: 53
5. Balangir: 197
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 367
8. Deogarh: 34
9. Dhenkanal: 80
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 44
12. Jagatsinghpur: 97
13. Jajpur: 156
14. Jharsuguda: 95
15. Kalahandi: 93
16. Kandhamal: 78
17. Kendrapada: 143
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 758
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 22
22. Mayurbhanj: 133
23. Nawrangpur: 98
24. Nayagarh: 43
25. Nuapada: 116
26. Puri: 310
27. Rayagada: 136
28. Sambalpur: 130
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 195
31. State Pool: 218
New Recovery: 3363
Cumulative Tested: 2472517
Positive: 155005
Recovered: 118642
Active Case: 35673