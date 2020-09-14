Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4198 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1722 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4198 cases have been reported today out of which 1722 are local cases while the rest 2476 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,55,005.

District-Wise Tally:

1. Angul: 108

2. Balasore: 130

3. Bargarh: 95

4. Bhadrak: 53

5. Balangir: 197

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 367

8. Deogarh: 34

9. Dhenkanal: 80

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 44

12. Jagatsinghpur: 97

13. Jajpur: 156

14. Jharsuguda: 95

15. Kalahandi: 93

16. Kandhamal: 78

17. Kendrapada: 143

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 758

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 22

22. Mayurbhanj: 133

23. Nawrangpur: 98

24. Nayagarh: 43

25. Nuapada: 116

26. Puri: 310

27. Rayagada: 136

28. Sambalpur: 130

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 195

31. State Pool: 218

New Recovery: 3363

Cumulative Tested: 2472517

Positive: 155005

Recovered: 118642

Active Case: 35673