Highest Ever Covid Deaths In Odisha, 5 Succumb From Sundergarh

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest-ever single day Covid deaths on Thursday. As many as 42 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths reported from Sundergarh district, Four deaths each from Cuttack and Kalahandi districts, three deaths each from Boudh, Jharsugudam Khordha districts, Two deaths each from Angul, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Balasore, Deogarh and Bolangir districts, one death each from Bargarh,Bhadrak, Ganjam and Puri districts respectively.

The Covid death toll rose to 2,873.

You might also like
State

Guard Of Honour Given To Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray At BJD Party…

State

Odisha Reports 8839 Covid Positives, Highest From Khurda At 1235

Business

Fuel Price Remains Constant For Second Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

State

Puri-Based Artist Makes Penny-Farthing With Matchsticks To Mark World Bicycle Day…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.