Highest Ever Covid Deaths In Odisha, 5 Succumb From Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest-ever single day Covid deaths on Thursday. As many as 42 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths reported from Sundergarh district, Four deaths each from Cuttack and Kalahandi districts, three deaths each from Boudh, Jharsugudam Khordha districts, Two deaths each from Angul, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Balasore, Deogarh and Bolangir districts, one death each from Bargarh,Bhadrak, Ganjam and Puri districts respectively.

The Covid death toll rose to 2,873.