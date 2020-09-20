Highest Ever! 4330 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 1.7 Lakh
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4330 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1774 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4330 cases have been reported today out of which 1774 are local cases while the rest 2556 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
The total number of positives reached 1,79,880
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases Is As Follows:
1. Angul: 176
2. Balasore: 121
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 74
5. Balangir: 79
6. Boudh: 47
7. Cuttack: 549
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 51
12. Jagatsinghpur: 167
13. Jajpur: 158
14. Jharsuguda: 153
15. Kalahandi: 100
16. Kandhamal: 178
17. Kendrapada: 107
18. Keonjhar: 118
19. Khurda: 644
20. Koraput: 94
21. Malkangiri: 63
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 133
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 62
26. Puri: 292
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 123
31. State Pool: 225