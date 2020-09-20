Highest Ever! 4330 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 1.7 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 4330 new Covid positive cases including highest ever 1774 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4330 cases have been reported today out of which 1774 are local cases while the rest 2556 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,79,880

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 176

2. Balasore: 121

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 74

5. Balangir: 79

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 549

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Ganjam: 51

12. Jagatsinghpur: 167

13. Jajpur: 158

14. Jharsuguda: 153

15. Kalahandi: 100

16. Kandhamal: 178

17. Kendrapada: 107

18. Keonjhar: 118

19. Khurda: 644

20. Koraput: 94

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 133

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 62

26. Puri: 292

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 123

31. State Pool: 225