Highest Ever! 3810 Covid Positives In Odisha In the Last 24 Hrs, Tally Crosses 1.2 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 3810 new Covid positive cases including 1524 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3810 cases have been reported today out of which 1524 are local cases while the rest 2286 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,24,031.

District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 73

2. Balasore: 120

3. Bargarh: 396

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 29

7. Cuttack: 322

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 51

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 108

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 252

14. Jharsuguda: 192

15. Kalahandi: 57

16. Kandhamal: 45

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 84

19. Khurda: 797

20. Koraput: 84

21. Malkangiri: 37

22. Mayurbhanj: 142

23. Nawarangpur: 78

24. Nayagarh: 62

25. Nuapada: 93

26. Puri: 117

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 106

30. Sundargarh: 34