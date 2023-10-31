High profile drunk girl creates high voltage drama in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: A drunk girl created high voltage drama on the street in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday. She reportedly gulped 10 beers one after one and then started staging ruckus on the street in Infocity area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, in the afternoon the high profile girl went to a liquor shop at the Kalarahanga chowk in Infocity area and consumed alcohol. She reportedly consumed 10 bottles of beer one after one and then created high voltage drama that continued for about four hours.

Reportedly, she started scolding at the liquor shop and then continued scolding people on the road. Then, she set on the ground at a place where garbage had been dumped. In an intoxicated state she also slept on the road.

After getting information about the incident, Police personnel from Infocity Police Station lifted the girl from the spot and took her to the police station. After becoming normal, the girl furnished an undertaking to Police and left for her place.

The photos of the drunk girl have gone viral on social media.