BJD women District In Charge
Here’s list of BJD leaders appointed as District In Charge of State Women Committee

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Eighteen women BJD leaders were appointed as the District In Charge of the State Women Committee, of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to monitor organizational work on Monday.

A press release issued by Manas Mangaraj, the general secretary of media affairs said: “As approved and directed by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal, the following Senior Women Leaders of the Biju Janata Dal are hereby appointed as District In-Charge of the State Women Commiite, Biju Jatanata Dal to monitor Organizational Work in the districts.”

Here is the list:
  1. Lopamudra Buxipatra — Keonjhar
  2. Geeta Bastia —- Gajapati/ Ganjam
  3. Kasturi Mahapatra — Puri/ Khurda/ Bhubaneswar
  4. Urmilata Das —- Bhadrak/ Mayurbhanj
  5. Prabhasini Sarangi —- Cuttack
  6. Jyoti Panigrahi —-Jharsuguda
  7. Snigdha Panigrahi — Rayagada/ Nabarangpur
  8. Nibedita Mohanty — Koraput/ Malkangiri
  9. Kunjalata Samal —- Nayagarh
  10. Puspanjali Rana —- Anugul/ Deogarh/ Dhenkanal
  11. Meenati Debta —- Sambalpur/ Bargarh
  12. Bharati Singh — Balasore
  13. Sarojini Raj — Balangir/ Sonepur
  14. Sanghamitra Dalei —– Kandhamal/ Boudh
  15. Rezawana Begum — Jajpur
  16. Meeta Rout —Kendrapara
  17. Snehanjali Mohanty Jagatsinghpur
  18. Sanjukta Mohanty — Kalahandi/ Nuapada
