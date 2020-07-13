Here’s list of BJD leaders appointed as District In Charge of State Women Committee
Bhubaneswar: Eighteen women BJD leaders were appointed as the District In Charge of the State Women Committee, of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to monitor organizational work on Monday.
A press release issued by Manas Mangaraj, the general secretary of media affairs said: “As approved and directed by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal, the following Senior Women Leaders of the Biju Janata Dal are hereby appointed as District In-Charge of the State Women Commiite, Biju Jatanata Dal to monitor Organizational Work in the districts.”
Here is the list:
- Lopamudra Buxipatra — Keonjhar
- Geeta Bastia —- Gajapati/ Ganjam
- Kasturi Mahapatra — Puri/ Khurda/ Bhubaneswar
- Urmilata Das —- Bhadrak/ Mayurbhanj
- Prabhasini Sarangi —- Cuttack
- Jyoti Panigrahi —-Jharsuguda
- Snigdha Panigrahi — Rayagada/ Nabarangpur
- Nibedita Mohanty — Koraput/ Malkangiri
- Kunjalata Samal —- Nayagarh
- Puspanjali Rana —- Anugul/ Deogarh/ Dhenkanal
- Meenati Debta —- Sambalpur/ Bargarh
- Bharati Singh — Balasore
- Sarojini Raj — Balangir/ Sonepur
- Sanghamitra Dalei —– Kandhamal/ Boudh
- Rezawana Begum — Jajpur
- Meeta Rout —Kendrapara
- Snehanjali Mohanty Jagatsinghpur
- Sanjukta Mohanty — Kalahandi/ Nuapada