Subarnapur: A herd of 42 wild elephants were seen wreaking havoc in the Binika area in Subernapur district of Odisha. The locals are living in constant fear of the jumbos.

The farmers were highly annoyed as the elephants were destroying paddy crops in several acres of land.

The forest department officials have been trying to drive away the elephants from the region.

Earlier, the herd destroyed many acres of vegetable cultivation and paddy in the area.

The elephants have damaged 5 houses and many quintal of rice stored in the houses of the village in the last two months.

The locals have demanded the authorities to compensate them for their losses incurred by the wild jumbo menace.