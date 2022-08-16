Heavy rainfall warning issued for Odisha on Aug 18, Fresh low pressure likely to form on Aug 19

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Odisha on Aug 18, Fresh low pressure likely to form on Aug 19

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh Low Pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around 19th August, 2022. Light to Moderate

As per IMD, rain with Thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places in Coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

Yellow warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for some places in the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda today.

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall for a period of two days starting from August 17, 2022. Heavy rainfall will lash odisha on August 18, predicted the Meteorological department.

IMD scientist Umashankar Das informed as the southwest monsoon is active, there is the possibility of enhanced rainfall and heavy rainfall in some parts of interior and coastal Odisha on August 17 and 18.

The depression is currently active over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh about 20 km southwest of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarhh), 170 km east of Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) and 220 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).It will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours.