Heavy rainfall to occur in nine districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning to nine districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Deogarh from 8.30 AM of September 2l to 8.30 AM of September 22.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal, squally weather surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with and off Odisha-West Bengal Coast, said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the concerned district collectors to stay alert and take steps for the safety of the people.

The SRC also advised the fishermen not to venture along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast & northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.