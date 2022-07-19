Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha after July 21, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a yellow warning saying that heavy rainfall is likely to lash Odisha after July 21 onwards.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts between 8.30 AM of July 21 and 8.30 AM of July 22.

Likewise, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati.

The weatherman also issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall which his very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal between 8.30 AM of July 22 and 8.30 AM of July 23.

On the next day, that is from 8.30 AM of July 23 to 8.30 AM of July 24 heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur. The department has issued a yellow warning for the same.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Nayagarh.