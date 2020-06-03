Rain

Heavy Rainfall Expected, Yellow Warning Issued For 13 Districts In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is expected in Northen coastal and a few parts of South Odisha today. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for 13 districts.

5 districts are however expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to be at around 30 to 40 kms per hour in a few places whereas it might be higher in a few places.

Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur are the 5 districts which are expected to face heavy rainfall. 13 districts have however been placed under yellow warning.

13 districts are expected to face ‘Kalbaisakhi’ tomorrow.

 

You might also like
State

1 Dead, In Attempted Mass Suicide Reported From Odisha’s Jharsuguda Yesterday

State

Odisha govt releases Rs 62 crore as incentives for migrants completing institutional…

State

Couple Killed Over Suspicion Of Sorcery In Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Odisha CM directs officials to keep watch on Locust movement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.