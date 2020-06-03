Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is expected in Northen coastal and a few parts of South Odisha today. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for 13 districts.

5 districts are however expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to be at around 30 to 40 kms per hour in a few places whereas it might be higher in a few places.

Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur are the 5 districts which are expected to face heavy rainfall. 13 districts have however been placed under yellow warning.

13 districts are expected to face ‘Kalbaisakhi’ tomorrow.