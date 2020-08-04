Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of Low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at several places in Odisha for next few days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD in Bhubaneswar said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj,Balasore, Bhadrak, ,Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur with extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM of August 5.”

An Orange warning has been issued for all these districts during the period.

Similarly, the MeT dept has issued Yellow weather warning for four districts including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Angul as heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 8.30 AM of August 5.

The weathermen also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sundargarh from 8.30 AM of August 5 to 8.30 AM of August 6. The IMD has issued an Orange warning for all these districts during the period.

They also forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Nuapada, Sonepur and Balangir from 8.30 AM of August 5 to 8.30 AM of August 6, and issued a Yellow warning during the period.

Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively in the state for next 24 hours, the MeT Dept said.

IMD warns of heavy rains in many parts of Odisha, issues Orange warning