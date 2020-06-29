Heavy rain to lash many places of Odisha for next five days: MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in many places of Odisha for next five days. The weathermen also issued Yellow weather warning for several districts in the state during the period.

Day 1

According to the latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Puri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi till 8. 30 AM on June 30.

It also said, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Bolangir,

Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara during the period.

Day 2

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar from 8. 30 AM on June 30 to 8. 30 AM on July 1.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh,

Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Mayurbhanj during the period.

Day 3

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi,

Kandhamal, Koraput, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda from 8. 30 AM on July 1 to 8. 30 AM on July 2.

Day 4

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh,

Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj from 8. 30 AM on July 2 to 8. 30 AM on July 3.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, Gajapati,

Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal during the period.

Day 5

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Ganjam and Nabarangpur from 8. 30 AM on July 3 to 8. 30 AM on July 4.

Yellow weather warning has been issued for all the above mentioned districts for next five days.