Heavy rain in North Odisha, fear of flood increases

By KalingaTV Bureau 101 0

Baleswar: Constant rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in the state. The water level is rising above the danger mark in various rivers.

Due to constant rainfall in Northern Odisha, the water level has risen dangerously in Budhabalanga, Jalaka, and Subarnarekha rivers. This has given rise to the possibility of a flood.

Jalaka river of Balasore district near Mathani area is flowing above the danger level.

Notably, Acres of farmland have been submerged. Following this, panic was created among locals fearing a flash flood situation in the low-lying area close to the river.

Budhabalanga River is flowing at 6.66 meters, while the danger level is 8.13.

Jalaka River’s danger level is 5.50 meters, whereas it is flowing at a level of 6.21.

Subarnarekha is constantly rising. Jamsola river bank has a danger level of 49.16, and it is flowing at a level of 46.16.

You might also like
State

2 new Judges of Orissa High Court to take oath today

Business

Gold rate in India increases remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

Orissa High Court to get two new Judges

State

Odisha govt to distribute condom, pills to newly-wed couples

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.