Heavy rain in North Odisha, fear of flood increases

Baleswar: Constant rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in the state. The water level is rising above the danger mark in various rivers.

Due to constant rainfall in Northern Odisha, the water level has risen dangerously in Budhabalanga, Jalaka, and Subarnarekha rivers. This has given rise to the possibility of a flood.

Jalaka river of Balasore district near Mathani area is flowing above the danger level.

Notably, Acres of farmland have been submerged. Following this, panic was created among locals fearing a flash flood situation in the low-lying area close to the river.

Budhabalanga River is flowing at 6.66 meters, while the danger level is 8.13.

Jalaka River’s danger level is 5.50 meters, whereas it is flowing at a level of 6.21.

Subarnarekha is constantly rising. Jamsola river bank has a danger level of 49.16, and it is flowing at a level of 46.16.