Heavy rain impact in Odisha: Schools to remain shut in these districts today

Bhubaneswar: All government and private schools as well as the Anganwadi centers will remain closed in Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha today (Saturday). These districts have been issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings today. So, in view of the heavy flood situation, the authorities have announced closure of the schools, both government and private, for today. The schools in Puri will also remain shut today.

Meanwhile, another deep depression has brought a fresh bout of rain in various places of the state. The IMD has issued a ‘red warning’ for heavy rainfall for Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The alert will remain valid till August 20 (0830 hours).

Various places of the state have witnessed flooding due to the rising water level in rivers due to the heavy rain induced by ongoing low-pressure rain across the state. This has caused many villages to remain submerged under water. Due to this, people had to leave their houses and leave in tents outside.