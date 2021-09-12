Heart-wrenching! Two minor brothers beg for parents’ treatment, survival

Kendrapara: Two minor brothers go from door to door and village to village for begging. Why do you think these minor siblings are begging today? The reason is that the situation has forced them to become beggars. The minor boys, who are the residents of Kharinasi village in Mahakalpada block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, are begging for their parents’ medical treatment and survival.

One Subas Mandal of the village (55) is suffering from some neurological disorders for the last 6 to 7 years and has become bed-ridden. Likewise, his wife Sarojini has been suffering from deadly cancer for about 6 months.

Subas reportedly sold everything he had at home for treatment of Sarojini as the doctor has already said that she would not live long. But more money was needed for her treatments. So even at a young age, their two sons tried to arrange money for their treatment by working as daily labourers. However, whatever they earned was not enough as a huge amount of money is required for their parents’ treatment.

In such a situation, the two brothers have no choice but to go to the door to door of the villagers begging for their parents. The financial condition also has forced them to leave their studies midway.

While the two brothers are begging, the local people are giving them whatever they are capable of giving. Seeing such a heartbreaking scene, their neighbours and villagers have appealed to the State government to help the family.

