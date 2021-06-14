Balasore: In a very emotional incident a 7 year old girl is trying to take care of her one and half month old toddler brother following the death of her mother and father, one after one recently. The incident took place in Nimatpur village under Bhogarai block of Balasore district in Odisha.

As per reports, Nimatpur’s Ramnarayan Panda’s youngest son Kamalesh (36) was working in the safety department of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar. His wife Smita Panda (28) was working as a staff nurse at the Acharya Harihara Cancer hospital in Cuttack. Both of them were Corona warrior and serving people during covid time.

Smita was 9- months pregnant. On April 15 after she was tested positive for Covid19, she was admitted to the Covid ward of SCB Medical in Cuttack. After 7 days of her admission she delivered a baby boy in the hospital. Astonishingly, the new-born was negative for Covid 19. Unfortunately, after 7 days of the new-born’s birth, she passed away.

Getting no other way Smita’s husband Kamalesh returned his village along with his 7 year old daughter and new-born baby. He surrendered the two children to his elder brother Debasis and sister in law so that they can bring them up.

Later Kamalesh did his Covid test at the Jaleswarpur Community Health Centre. Though the test report said he was negative he wanted to test again in Bhubaneswar as there was Covid symptom in him. He rushed to Bhubaneswar and tested again. Her report came positive. So, he was admitted to the Railway Covid hospital. However, as his health deteriorated he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was in the ICU for treatment for 15 days, but died at about 5.10 am in the morning on Wednesday.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following death of the mother and father of the two orphan kids. On the other hand the family of Kamalesh’s elder brother and Smita’s parents are worried over how to bring up the two children.

In the meanwhile the toddler’s 7 year old elder sister is trying to console her brother. The kid has so far understood that they have lost their parents. The girl is trying to give all the love like a mother to her infant brother. And the eomotional scene of her consoling the infant has made everybody shed tears for the two.

The locals have demanded that the Govt should provide financial assistance for bringing up of the two orphan kids.